Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kennedy-Wilson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.
Shares of NYSE KW traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.14. The company had a trading volume of 995,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,744. Kennedy-Wilson has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average is $22.53.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 10.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.
About Kennedy-Wilson (Get Rating)
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kennedy-Wilson (KW)
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.