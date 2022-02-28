Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kennedy-Wilson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE KW traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.14. The company had a trading volume of 995,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,744. Kennedy-Wilson has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average is $22.53.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 73.39%. The company had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 10.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

