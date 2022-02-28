Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 795 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 26,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period.

MOAT stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.58. 52,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,484. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.58 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.24.

