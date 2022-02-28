Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $671.83.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $8.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $530.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,453. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $460.36 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The company has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.68, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $546.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $608.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

