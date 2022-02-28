Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,054 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Shares of PULS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.32. 367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,516. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.33 and a twelve month high of $49.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.57.

