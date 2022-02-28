Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 229,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 33,638 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 5.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 39,572 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 665,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,905 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 28.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 144,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLMN traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,087. The company has a market capitalization of $496.67 million, a PE ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Falcon Minerals Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Falcon Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.44.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

