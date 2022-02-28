Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 163 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFAV. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 20,636 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 698,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,769,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,022,000.

BATS EFAV traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.34. 1,159,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.06. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

