Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,143 Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PIE. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 39.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after buying an additional 71,292 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 563.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 80,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 67,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000.

PIE traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.54. The stock had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,747. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average of $24.87. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $27.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

