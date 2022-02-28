Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,056,555 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 19,362,123 shares.The stock last traded at $5.09 and had previously closed at $5.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KGC shares. Raymond James set a $8.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,856,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,558,000 after purchasing an additional 222,069 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,924,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after purchasing an additional 357,245 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,363 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Kinross Gold by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 384,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 21,160 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

