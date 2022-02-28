Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.690-$1.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.93. The stock had a trading volume of 115,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -245.16%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRG. Robert W. Baird raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.57.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3,011.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 185,637 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 31,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kite Realty Group Trust (Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.