Kodiak Sciences Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($1.63) Per Share (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.63) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.57). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.98) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.67) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($6.97) EPS.

KOD has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $77.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

KOD opened at $8.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $456.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.62. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $137.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 35.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 4.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 17.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,182,000 after purchasing an additional 179,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 362,197 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $20,906,010.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $447,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,093,818 shares of company stock valued at $60,465,648. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

