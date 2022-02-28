Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Up to $9.24

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.24, but opened at $9.64. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 2,193 shares trading hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Korea Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Korea Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 12.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $122,000.

About Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP)

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.