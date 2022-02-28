Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Up to $9.24

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.24, but opened at $9.64. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 2,193 shares trading hands.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Korea Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Korea Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.88.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 12.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $122,000.
About Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP)
Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.
