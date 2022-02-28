Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Issues Earnings Results

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.98% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

KOS stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.86. 16,043,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,391,213. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 3.21. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Barclays PLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 590,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 391,460 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,696,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,272,000 after buying an additional 2,345,990 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 508,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 251,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KOS shares. Barclays raised Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

