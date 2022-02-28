KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at National Bankshares

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.30.

KPT stock opened at C$10.63 on Thursday. KP Tissue has a 1 year low of C$10.00 and a 1 year high of C$11.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.43. The firm has a market cap of C$104.80 million and a PE ratio of -15.91.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

