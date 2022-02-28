Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Sells $174,879.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 9,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $174,879.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $18.68 on Monday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -934.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

