Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Given New $107.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $124.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 68.24% from the company’s current price.

KRYS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

Krystal Biotech stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.60. 1,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,679. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.66. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $102.99.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

