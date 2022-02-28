Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.83 EPS

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($2.83), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

KD traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $15.86. 1,952,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,210. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Kyndryl has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KD. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KD. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.

