La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd.

La-Z-Boy has raised its dividend payment by 7.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. La-Z-Boy has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect La-Z-Boy to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

LZB stock opened at $29.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.00. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $46.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.58.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.24). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 16.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that La-Z-Boy will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 27,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $967,093.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,553,073.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

