Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.16. Ladder Capital posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ladder Capital.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the second quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the third quarter worth $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the third quarter worth $86,000. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LADR stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 103.29 and a current ratio of 103.29. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 2.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.78%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ladder Capital (LADR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.