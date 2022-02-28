Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,624,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,606,000 after purchasing an additional 241,540 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,466,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,301,000 after purchasing an additional 483,198 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 100.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,925,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,706 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 102,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 11.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,820,000 after acquiring an additional 232,601 shares in the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LADR stock opened at $11.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 103.29 and a current ratio of 103.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.66. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 3.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LADR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

