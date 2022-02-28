Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LKFN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $80.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.43. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $85.71.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LKFN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $117,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,846 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,052 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

