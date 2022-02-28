Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.83-4.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.35. Lamar Advertising also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.830-$4.900 EPS.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.98. 13,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,703. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $85.07 and a 52-week high of $124.32.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.38 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.40%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 910,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,447,000 after acquiring an additional 341,942 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,985,000 after acquiring an additional 115,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,858,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,234,000 after acquiring an additional 70,685 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,145,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,689,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.