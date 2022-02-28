Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Downgraded by Imperial Capital to “In-Line”

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Imperial Capital from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LTCH. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Latch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.22.

LTCH traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $4.07. 69,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,767. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93. Latch has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $14.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTCH. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,999,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at $931,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,967,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at $817,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

