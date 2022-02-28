Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) & Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) Head to Head Comparison

Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Rating) and Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Legacy Education Alliance alerts:

This table compares Legacy Education Alliance and Kuke Music’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Education Alliance $34.16 million 0.12 $16.01 million N/A N/A Kuke Music $24.96 million 4.15 -$2.38 million ($0.12) -29.17

Legacy Education Alliance has higher revenue and earnings than Kuke Music.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Legacy Education Alliance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Kuke Music shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of Legacy Education Alliance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Legacy Education Alliance and Kuke Music’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Education Alliance 24.57% -33.58% 192.11% Kuke Music -9.75% 4.76% 3.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Legacy Education Alliance and Kuke Music, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legacy Education Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A Kuke Music 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Legacy Education Alliance beats Kuke Music on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Legacy Education Alliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers its services under the Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands. Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. provides its programs through various formats and channels, including free workshops, basic training classes, forums, telephone mentoring, one-on-one mentoring, coaching, and e-learning. The company is based in Cape Coral, Florida.

Kuke Music Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions. The Music Events Business segment is involved in the provision of music festival events and music performance services. The company licenses its music content primarily to online music entertainment platforms and digital music service providers, as well as film and TV production companies, airlines, and smart hardware companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had 743 institutional subscribers, including 444 universities and music conservatories, as well as 299 public libraries. Kuke Music Holding Limited was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Education Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Education Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.