Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 1.3% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $67.82 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $138.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.97.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.