Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 1.3% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $67.82 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $138.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.97.

