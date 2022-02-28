Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in Visa by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 82,943 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 47,574 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 30,044 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,996,185 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $219.27 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.49. The company has a market capitalization of $419.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

