Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Oppenheimer

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lemonade’s FY2025 earnings at ($3.70) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lemonade from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $62.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lemonade has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.78.

NYSE LMND opened at $23.48 on Friday. Lemonade has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $132.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.37.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $348,247.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 705.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

