Levien Meredith A. Kopit Sells 10,000 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Stock

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $427,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $43.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 0.78. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average of $47.46.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of New York Times by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NYT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

About New York Times (Get Rating)

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.