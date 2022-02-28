Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.29% and a negative net margin of 14,004.55%.
Shares of LXRX stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,536,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,048. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.
