Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.29% and a negative net margin of 14,004.55%.

Shares of LXRX stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,536,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,048. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 57,223 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 67,569 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 177,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 22,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.