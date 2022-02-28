LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Down to $7.97

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.97, but opened at $7.61. LG Display shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 4,185 shares trading hands.

LPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CLSA raised shares of LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of LG Display by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of LG Display by 4.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 24.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

