LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Down to $7.97

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.97, but opened at $7.61. LG Display shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 4,185 shares trading hands.
LPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CLSA raised shares of LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.05.
LG Display Company Profile (NYSE:LPL)
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LG Display (LPL)
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.