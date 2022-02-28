Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. Li Auto’s revenue was up 156.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.
Shares of Li Auto stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $27.89. 10,027,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,134,179. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.63 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.70.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.49.
Li Auto Company Profile (Get Rating)
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
