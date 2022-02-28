Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. Li Auto’s revenue was up 156.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Shares of Li Auto stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $27.89. 10,027,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,134,179. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.63 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.70.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.49.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,842,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 14.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 605,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 74,381 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 124,171 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 41,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 23,691 shares during the period. 16.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

