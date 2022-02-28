Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,750 ($23.80) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 30.29% from the company’s current price.

BHP has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($32.64) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($29.92) to GBX 2,300 ($31.28) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.56) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,000 ($27.20) to GBX 2,350 ($31.96) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($30.60) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,263.75 ($30.79).

LON BHP opened at GBX 2,510.50 ($34.14) on Monday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($24.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,613 ($35.54). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,371.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,167.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of £127.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.12.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

