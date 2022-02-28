Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) & Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) Financial Comparison

Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) and Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Shineco and Limoneira, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shineco 0 0 0 0 N/A Limoneira 0 0 4 0 3.00

Limoneira has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 74.30%. Given Limoneira’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Limoneira is more favorable than Shineco.

Risk and Volatility

Shineco has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limoneira has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of Shineco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of Limoneira shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Shineco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Limoneira shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Shineco and Limoneira’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shineco N/A -63.65% -45.24% Limoneira -2.07% -1.77% -0.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shineco and Limoneira’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shineco $3.02 million 11.11 -$31.44 million N/A N/A Limoneira $166.03 million 1.56 -$3.44 million ($0.23) -63.61

Limoneira has higher revenue and earnings than Shineco.

Summary

Limoneira beats Shineco on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shineco (Get Rating)

Shineco, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of plant-based products. It operates through the following segments: Luobuma Products, Herbal Products, and Other Agricultural Products. The Luobuma Products segment focuses in the development, manufacture, and distribution of specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum. The Herbal Products segment involves in the processing and distribution of traditional Chinese medicinal herbal products as well as other pharmaceutical products. The Other Agricultural Products segment comprises planting, processing, and distribution of green and organic agricultural produce and growing and cultivating of Chinese Yew trees. The company was founded on August 20, 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Limoneira (Get Rating)

Limoneira Co. is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops. The Agribusiness division also includes core operations of farming, harvesting, lemon packing and lemon sales operations. The Rental Operations division focuses on the residential and commercial rentals, leased land operations, and organic recycling. The Real Estate Development division deal in the real estate projects and development. The company was founded by Nathan W. Blanchard and Wallace L. Hardison in 1893 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, CA.

