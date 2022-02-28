Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Acquires New Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 39,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $12,430,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 419.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SEA by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,606 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $122,585,000 after acquiring an additional 233,499 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth $7,968,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,221 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SE opened at $136.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 1.27. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $111.50 and a 1 year high of $372.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.23.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

