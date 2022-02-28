Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 708,556 QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 708,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,793,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QGEN. DZ Bank upgraded QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.09.

QGEN stock opened at $50.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average is $52.79.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN Profile (Get Rating)

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

