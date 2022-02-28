Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys Shares of 888,300 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 888,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,145,000. PayPal makes up about 3.2% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.6% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 3,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,013,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 68,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,464,226 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $109.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.50 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.