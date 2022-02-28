Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases New Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 818,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,760,000. VeriSign makes up 2.3% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,125,250,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 11.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $746,623,000 after acquiring an additional 364,653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 108.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,380,000 after acquiring an additional 199,381 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in VeriSign by 82.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 430,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,341,000 after purchasing an additional 194,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth about $38,525,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.16, for a total transaction of $133,336.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total value of $60,741.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,689 shares of company stock worth $8,281,123 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock opened at $214.19 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $257.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 0.86.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

