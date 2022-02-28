Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Takes $128.50 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 666,217 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $128,500,000. First Republic Bank comprises about 1.8% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,318,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,375,954,000 after acquiring an additional 397,082 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,049,000 after buying an additional 84,241 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,791,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,432,000 after purchasing an additional 211,905 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,999,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,743,000 after purchasing an additional 145,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 187.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,146,000 after purchasing an additional 983,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.57.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $171.36 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank Profile (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.