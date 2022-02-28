LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Lowered to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded LivePerson from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on LivePerson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.85.

LPSN stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.83.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $217,940.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in LivePerson by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LivePerson by 249.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period.

About LivePerson (Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

