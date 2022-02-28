Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 63 ($0.86) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

LLOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.86) price target on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.69) to GBX 54 ($0.73) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 58.29 ($0.79).

LLOY opened at GBX 49.68 ($0.68) on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 38.04 ($0.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 56 ($0.76). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 51.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 48.15. The firm has a market cap of £35.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.02%.

In related news, insider William Chalmers acquired 144,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £67,967.64 ($92,435.25).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

