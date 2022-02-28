Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 64 ($0.87) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.02% from the company’s previous close.

LLOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.86) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.86) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.86) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 58.29 ($0.79).

Shares of LLOY opened at GBX 47.40 ($0.64) on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 38.69 ($0.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 56 ($0.76). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 48.15. The stock has a market cap of £33.67 billion and a PE ratio of 6.33.

In related news, insider William Chalmers purchased 144,612 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £67,967.64 ($92,435.25).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

