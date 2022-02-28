Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Loews were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Loews by 93.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Loews by 862.9% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Loews in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Loews by 24.3% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Loews in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $61.83 on Monday. Loews Co. has a one year low of $47.61 and a one year high of $63.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day moving average of $57.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.13%.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $261,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $25,102.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,416 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on L. StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

