Loki (LOKI) Price Tops $0.56 on Exchanges

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,322.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.72 or 0.06755615 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.70 or 0.00262456 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $335.57 or 0.00774577 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00013856 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00070134 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007398 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.26 or 0.00397610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.45 or 0.00204164 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

