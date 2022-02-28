Loop Capital Cuts Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,171.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Loop Capital from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BKNG. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,470.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Booking from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,725.19.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,281.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a PE ratio of 81.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,446.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,377.30. Booking has a one year low of $2,053.57 and a one year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking will post 99.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marlowe Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Booking by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 9,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 311.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,991,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 5,746.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1,085.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

