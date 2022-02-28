Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.
Shares of RIDE traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.57. 30,104,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,413,146. The stock has a market cap of $494.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70. Lordstown Motors has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $21.92.
In other Lordstown Motors news, VP Chuan D. Vo bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on RIDE. Zacks Investment Research raised Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. R. F. Lafferty raised Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research cut Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lordstown Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.47.
Lordstown Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.
