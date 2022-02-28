Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

Shares of RIDE traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.57. 30,104,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,413,146. The stock has a market cap of $494.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70. Lordstown Motors has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $21.92.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

In other Lordstown Motors news, VP Chuan D. Vo bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 360,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the third quarter worth $40,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 3.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RIDE. Zacks Investment Research raised Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. R. F. Lafferty raised Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research cut Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lordstown Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.47.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.