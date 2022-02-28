Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Stock Price Down 15.9%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) shares traded down 15.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.70. 140,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,645,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.47.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72.

In other Lordstown Motors news, VP Chuan D. Vo acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIDE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 5.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,668,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,569,000 after purchasing an additional 204,574 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 60.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 278,361 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 28.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 108.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,558 shares in the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.