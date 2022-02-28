Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.58 Per Share

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $3.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.06. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.54 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $219.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.38. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

