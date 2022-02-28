Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on Loyalty Ventures in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target for the company.

Get Loyalty Ventures alerts:

Shares of LYLT stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.69. Loyalty Ventures has a 52 week low of $22.71 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Loyalty Ventures Inc is a provider of tech-enabled, data-driven consumer loyalty solutions through its Canadian AIR MILES(R) Reward Program and loyalty business. Loyalty Ventures Inc is based in DALLAS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loyalty Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loyalty Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.