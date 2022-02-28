LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,872 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $214,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $259,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJN opened at $24.66 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.18.

