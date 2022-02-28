LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,030 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $8,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OHI opened at $28.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OHI. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

