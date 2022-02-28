LPL Financial LLC Has $7.62 Million Holdings in Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,347 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Principal Millennials Index ETF worth $7,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $877,000.

Get Principal Millennials Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GENY opened at $50.04 on Monday. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a one year low of $46.57 and a one year high of $66.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.14 and a 200-day moving average of $59.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.496 per share. This is a boost from Principal Millennials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $5.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.96%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Millennials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Millennials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.